City wants 47-unit affordable housing complex to replace Centennial 'eyesore'

A vacant warehouse in the heart of Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood could become a multi-family, affordable housing complex complete with a bike-sharing program if council approves the plan.

The executive policy committee will consider the proposal Tuesday to consolidate seven lots into a single piece of land so developers can build a three-storey, 47-unit social housing building at the corner of Ellen Street and Ross Avenue.

"We're excited about the project," Ryan Pollard, one of the project's proponents, told a community committee in mid-April. "Just looking forward to getting started."

The idea to create social housing in the neighbourhood started when Pollard and his family took on the redevelopment of the Winnipeg Hotel on Main Street. Construction work on the dilapidated building forces out about 50 vulnerable people.

"There is a little bit of displacement," Pollard said. "We're happy to have found a good place for the [social housing] project."

Menno Peters, the former executive director of the Winnipeg Housing Rehabilitation Corporation and consultant on the project, said the tenants of the hotel now have an option that can help prevent homelessness.

"It's amazing what [the Pollards] are giving back to the community," he told the committee.

The apartment building would replace a warehouse that has been vacant 22 years and has long been an "eyesore," said former Point Douglas city councillor Mike Pagtakhan at the public hearing at the Lord Selkirk-West Kildonan community committee April 16.

"We're going to transform the neighbourhood," he told the committee.

The Ellen Street building will be guided by the principles of housing first — a belief that addiction, domestic problems and mental health issues are best addressed once a person has a home, a city report says.

Along with the apartment building, the Pollards' plans include green spaces, gardens, and a bike-sharing program.

The city's public service recommends councillors vote in favour of the proposal.