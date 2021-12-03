Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·Video

CBC intern searches for community member lost to residential school

My name is Mario Ballantyne. I wanted to find out what happened to a boy from Grand Rapids who went missing from Elkhorn Residential School.

'I decided to put an end to a story that caused a lot of sorrow and pain,' Mario Ballantyne says

Mario Ballantyne · CBC News ·
Grand Rapids resident Maryanne Ferland smiles at Mario Ballantyne after sharing the story of her missing uncle. 'People who knew [of him] are advancing in age, so it was important to have this story told,' Ballantyne said. (Donna Carreiro/CBC)

I'm from Grand Rapids, Man. During a special internship with CBC Manitoba, I set out to solve a residential school mystery that has haunted my community for almost a century.

I wanted to find out what happened to a boy from Grand Rapids who went missing from Elkhorn Residential School.

For several years no one was really sure what his name was, what he looked like or exactly when he died.

This story is a very personal one, not only to me and my family, but members of this individual's family. 

I decided — with a camera along to record my efforts — to try to solve the mystery out of love and kindness for all families involved, and to put an end to a story that caused a lot of sorrow and pain.

This is our story.

Solving a mystery from residential school

3 hours ago
6:26
Mario Ballantyne records his efforts to find a boy from his community who went missing from residential school almost a century ago. 6:26

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mario Ballantyne

Mario Ballantyne, a CBC Manitoba CAPE intern (CBC Abilicrew Placements for Excellence), holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film Studies from the University of Manitoba.

