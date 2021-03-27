Woman captures video of 'majestic' elk stampeding across Manitoba highway

Tracy Fiander hit one of her regular roadblocks on the way to work last week: dozens of elk stampeding across Provincial Road 340.

Over the past three or four years she's been traversing that highway on her daily commute from Wawanesa, Man., to her job at the housing agency at CFB Shilo, the 42-year-old said she's seen the animals pretty regularly in the spring and fall.

As she watched the elk run across the highway and shoot off into a field just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday last week, Fiander decided to park her minivan behind a stopped truck so she could take a video to show her mom.

"It's just inspiring [to see them]," she said. "They're just so big and they're so majestic."

The spot where Fiander spotted the elk was between Wawanesa and Shilo, roughly 170 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

WATCH | Elk cross Manitoba highway one morning last week:

Fiander said it wasn't just her mom who ended up enjoying the video.

She posted it on social media and quickly noticed people she didn't recognize were liking and sharing it.

Her husband, Mark, was in Louisiana for work and started showing it to people there, too.

"He said they were just in shock. They're like, 'What are those and what are we looking at?'" she said.

"We have that ability these days to see things from so far away…. I think that's cool that people have the opportunity to learn something and see an animal that they wouldn't ever see, except maybe at a zoo."

Only 10 known elk populations in Manitoba

The province says the Spruce Woods-Shilo region where Fiander spotted the stampede is one of only 10 areas in Manitoba with identified elk populations.

There are now estimated to be roughly 6,500 elk in south central Manitoba, mostly split between the Riding Mountain, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Mountain, Turtle Mountain, Tiger Hills and north and south Interlake areas.

There are also several groups of what are referred to as satellite herds, the province says, though they're too small to be considered separate herds.

Those groups are in the Pine River, Ethelbert, Souris River, Rock Lake, The Pas, Kettle Hills and Vita areas.

A range of factors have influenced elk habitat, the province says, including environmental change, fire disturbance, herbivory and human activity.

While there were once six subspecies of elk believed to have existed in North America, only four remain, the province says: the Manitoban Elk, the Roosevelt Elk, the Tule Elk and the Rocky Mountain Elk.