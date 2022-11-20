Winnipeg man, 29, struck by semi-truck and killed while waiting for roadside assistance near Elie, Man.

A Winnipeg man was killed and another seriously injured while waiting for roadside assistance after the truck they were in had collided with a guardrail Friday night on the Trans-Canada Highway near Elie, Man., according to RCMP.

The deceased, 29, was the passenger in a cube truck being driven by a 25-year-old man when it hit a bridge guardrail on Highway 1 shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, RCMP said in a news release issued late Saturday.

Both men got out of the damaged cube truck and stood outside the vehicle, waiting for help, when an eastbound semi-trailer in the process of slowing down to go around the cube truck clipped it with its trailer, the release said.

The force from being clipped by the trailer pushed the cube truck into the two men, according to police.

The men were taken to the hospital, where the 29-year-old passenger died of his injuries. The 25-year-old driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

A 23-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was driving the semi. Police said he was not injured and immediately pulled over and provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

RCMP say they believe snowy and icy road conditions were a factor in the collision.

