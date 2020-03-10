Police investigate death of man found badly injured and unconscious in Elgin Street home

A man is dead in an apparent homicide after police found him unconscious and seriously injured early Tuesday morning.

Police found him after they were called about an injured man in a multi-family building near the corner of Elgin Avenue and Isabel Street.

Officers performed CPR on the man and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the sixth homicide of 2020 in Winnipeg.

Few other details were available during a media briefing Tuesday.

Police ask that anyone with information on this death contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.