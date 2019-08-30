2 women accused in death of Winnipeg man

Winnipeg police have charged one woman and are searching for a second in connection with the death of John Buesnel.

Taylor Lapierre, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter. An arrest warrant has been issued for Shyla Lee Walker, 31, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Buesnel, 64, was found dead Saturday morning in an apartment suite on Elgin Avenue, between Isabel and Ellen streets in the city's Centennial area, just north of downtown.

His death is the city's 28th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information regarding Walker or about the homicide is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

