Winnipeg man wanted in connection with Elgin Avenue homicide

Winnipeg police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted in connection with an Elgin Avenue homicide.

Police found an unconscious man with significant injuries in a multi-family building near the corner of Elgin Avenue and Isabel Street early Tuesday morning, just after midnight. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

In a news release Friday morning, police identified him as Travis Joel Johnson, 37.

Dylan James Mousseau, 22, is wanted for second-degree murder, the news release says. Mousseau is described as six feet, three inches, and about 148 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown eyes, short black hair and animal paw tattoos in both hands.

Police warned the public not to approach Mousseau. Anyone with information about where he is should call 911, they said.

People with additional information that might help investigators are asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.