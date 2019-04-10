Elementary school students offer up playoff advice for Winnipeg Jets

Students at Ecole Luxton School have been thinking long and hard about what will get the Winnipeg Jets through the NHL playoffs.

This week Ms. Marten's grades one, two and three students wrote letters to the team — with a bit of friendly advice.

Clad in blue and white gear, the students of room nine told CBC what they think it's going to take to bring home the Stanley Cup.

Watch students read their letters of advice:

Ecole Luxton School students tell the Winnipeg Jets what they think it will take to win a Stanley Cup. 1:40

One student says the key is practice, practice, practice — at least twice a day. Another thinks the team should watch their games from last year to see where they went wrong.

But not all of the suggestions were related to their performance on the ice. One student said the players should all remember to call their mothers before each game.

The kids also said that healthy eating is the key to winning, although they don't all agree on what that means. They suggested everything from smoothies, to energy drinks, to hot Cheetos before the games.

While the advice ranged from sharpening their skates, to getting a good night's sleep, and to always wear their seatbelts — the message was clear — for the Jets to do their best.