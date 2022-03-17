Electronic drivers licences could be coming to Manitoba under bill before legislature

Manitobans could get their driver's licences in electronic form in the future if proposed legislation introduced Wednesday becomes law.

The proposed change is part of a bill introduced in the Manitoba Legislature Wednesday by Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen that is meant to modernize three laws pertaining to drivers and vehicle insurance.

If passed, the bill would update various aspects of driver and vehicle licensing in the province, including allowing MPI to issue Manitoba driver's licences or provincial identification cards in either physical or electronic format.

It would also give the registrar of motor vehicles the authority to issue temporary driver's licences while licence applications are being processed.

In addition, the bill includes amendments to the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Act that would allow it to set and implement driver premiums based on the approval of the Public Utilities Board.