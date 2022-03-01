Worker killed after machinery strikes a hydro line in southern Manitoba

A 58-year-old man is believed to have been electrocuted while moving construction equipment in southern Manitoba on Monday.

RCMP say the man was loading an excavator onto a trailer around 3 p.m. when the boom came into contact with a hydro line along Highway 245, south of Treherne.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of death is not yet known, but police believed contact with the power line caused a fatal shock.

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health has been notified, and RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

