Cheaper electricity rate for customers on First Nations not allowed, Manitoba appeal court rules

Manitoba Hydro was wrongly forced to create a new rate class for electricity customers living on First Nations, the Manitoba Court of Appeal has ruled.

The court decided the Public Utilities Board "exceeded its jurisdiction" by mandating Indigenous customers on First Nations could have a different electricity rate from other Manitobans.

The board made the order in 2018, which exempted those customers from the general rate increase that year of 3.6 per cent.

"The directive constituted the creation and implementation of general social policy, an area outside of the PUB's jurisdiction and encroaching into areas that are better suited to the federal and provincial government," says the decision, which was released Tuesday.

Hydro's appeal of the PUB's decision went to court earlier this year.

At the time, the Crown corporation acknowledged many Indigenous people on First Nations live in poverty, but it argued the Public Utilities Board was overstepping its authority in trying to address the issue by creating a new rate class.

It also argued it was against provincial law to charge different rates in different areas of the province.

The board insisted legislation gives the PUB the right to decide which factors are relevant when considering electricity prices, such as social issues.

The board had heard evidence that some customers were making "unacceptable" sacrifices to keep the lights on.

Legislation passed in the early 2000s made electricity rates the same, regardless of where customers live, the judges said. Back then, the PUB submitted that geography should not hold weight in the development of customer classes.

Since the PUB wasn't extending the same savings to First Nations members who don't live on reserve but face similar financial circumstances, it is clear the deciding factor is geography, rather than poverty or treaty status, the judges said.

"In my view, the PUB erred in law when it created an on-reserve class based solely on a geographic region of the province in which customers are located," the decision says.

While Manitoba Hydro objected to the PUB's order in 2018, it still created the new customer class.

A request for comment from the public utility was not immediately returned.