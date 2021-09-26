Event shows Winnipeggers benefits of driving electric

Electric vehicle lovers showed off their cars at an event in Winnipeg on Saturday that one organizer says was a chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts and a way to show off the benefits of buying a car not powered by gasoline.

Robert Elms, president of the Manitoba Electric Vehicle Association, said he's seen a recent spike in people in the province looking into them.

"The increase, it's just happening so rapidly now," Elms said in a parking lot outside Ikea Winnipeg for manitobaEVfest 2021.

He said last year there were more than 600 people in Manitoba with electric vehicles, and he thinks that number will surpass 1,000 by the end of this year.

More manufacturers have been releasing electric vehicles of their own in recent years, which Elms said he thinks is helping to drive that trend.

He said he hopes events like the one this weekend help push that number up even more.

"[We want] to let members of the public know, 'What is it about electric vehicles that makes them so incredibly special?'" he said.

Elms said he thinks battery-powered vehicles are the ideal choice for people in Manitoba — their fuel costs are cheaper, you don't have to wait as long for their engines to warm up in the winter and with block heater plugs all over, and you don't have to worry about where you'll charge up.

"This is the place to own and to drive an electric vehicle," he said.

"Because gasoline is so much more expensive than electricity … after switching to an electric vehicle, the average Manitoban saves over $200 a year on their fuel bill," he said, adding that battery-powered cars also require much less maintenance than ones powered by gasoline, which need regular oil changes, for example.

Elms said he's driven just about every electric vehicle model there is, so he should know.

"Manitoba's made for electric vehicles."