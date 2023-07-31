$176K provincial grant will build new EV charging stations at 3 Winnipeg fast-food restaurants

Electric vehicle drivers will soon be able to charge up while they order a Big Mac at some Winnipeg restaurants.

Eco-West Canada, a Manitoba-based green infrastructure non-profit, is getting a $176,000 grant to build electric vehicle chargers at three McDonald's locations in Winnipeg, the provincial government said Monday.

"As more consumers look to make the switch to electric vehicles, they need to know how they can access charging stations where and when needed, including at a retail or restaurant location where they shop and where they dine," Environment Minister Kevin Klein said at a news conference.

Eco-West Canada is working with businesses to install the chargers before the snow falls. Executive director Dany Robidoux says Eco-West is eyeing McDonald's locations at 3401 Portage Ave., 3920 Grant Ave. and 1501 St. Mary Ave. for the new level 2 chargers.

Each hour of charging with a level 2 charger adds anywhere from 16 to 50 kilometres of range for an electric vehicle, according to Natural Resources Canada.

Amit Kapoor, who owns the Portage Avenue franchise, believes a charging station would benefit his customers, who he says are more frequently showing up in electric vehicles.

McDonald's franchise owner Amit Kapoor says more and more of his customers are driving electric vehicles, but they say there aren't enough charging stations in Winnipeg. (CBC)

"When I spoke to some of the guests about their experience driving the electric cars, the feedback I got was there are not enough chargers in the city. This was especially challenging for cars coming from a distance and cars coming from other provinces," he said at the news conference.

His franchise location, which is near the Perimeter Highway, is one of those being considered for a charging station.

"I think we would be a perfect site for them to recharge, refresh, have their meal and go on their way."

Eco-West Canada will also be using the grant money to work with the freight company Gardewine to expand its network of EV chargers.

Earlier this year, the Manitoba government gave another $150,000 grant to Eco-West Canada to install eight new level 3 chargers, which can recharge an EV battery in 25 to 30 minutes, in rural locations.

Chargers have already been installed in Dunnottar, Holland, Cypress River and Treherne, the province said in a news release Monday.

The province also said Monday that $150,000 grant will fund chargers at The Pas Civic Centre, Thompson Regional Community Centre and the TC Energy Centre in Ile des Chênes.

Those will be installed by year end, barring any supply chain issues, Robidoux said.

"We're very happy that with this announcement we're able to support, not only municipalities, but businesses as well, who all need to take part in this transition to greener transportation," he said at the news conference.

The Manitoba Electric Vehicle Association says there are more than 80 level 3 chargers in Manitoba and around 180 level 2s.