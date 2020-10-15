Skip to Main Content
Manitoba voters should be allowed to vote by phone: agency report
Manitoba·New

Manitoba voters should be allowed to vote by phone: agency report

Elections Manitoba says some voters should be allowed to cast their ballot by phone in provincial elections, rather than have to apply for absentee ballots by mail.

Elections Manitoba says voting by phone could be easier for those out of the province on election day

The Canadian Press ·
In its annual report, Elections Manitoba says Manitobans should be able to vote over the phone if they are out of province on election day. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Elections Manitoba says some voters should be allowed to cast their ballot by phone in provincial elections, rather than having to apply for absentee ballots by mail.

The independent agency says voting by phone could be easier for snowbirds and others who are out of the province on election day.

In its new annual report, Elections Manitoba says some absentee voters do not have a fixed address while travelling or travel in areas where they cannot receive or return their ballots in time.

The report says people with disabilities and military personnel serving overseas could also benefit from the change.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen's office says he has yet to review the report and cannot comment yet.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now