Manitoba voters should be allowed to vote by phone: agency report
Elections Manitoba says some voters should be allowed to cast their ballot by phone in provincial elections, rather than have to apply for absentee ballots by mail.
Elections Manitoba says voting by phone could be easier for those out of the province on election day
Elections Manitoba says some voters should be allowed to cast their ballot by phone in provincial elections, rather than having to apply for absentee ballots by mail.
The independent agency says voting by phone could be easier for snowbirds and others who are out of the province on election day.
In its new annual report, Elections Manitoba says some absentee voters do not have a fixed address while travelling or travel in areas where they cannot receive or return their ballots in time.
The report says people with disabilities and military personnel serving overseas could also benefit from the change.
Justice Minister Cliff Cullen's office says he has yet to review the report and cannot comment yet.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.