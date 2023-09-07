Stefanson's absence from 2 consecutive Manitoba PC announcements suggests close race: expert

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson's absence from two consecutive party campaign announcements has prompted speculation about PC tactics in the early stages of this provincial election.

So far this week, Stefanson has only appeared at one of three PC campaign announcements, all of which involved promises of tax cuts.

The PC leader spoke Tuesday at a promise to cut the basic income tax rate, but left a Tuesday promise of a land transfer tax cut to Riel candidate Rochelle Squires, and a Thursday property tax deferral announcement to Assiniboia candidate Scott Johnston.

Royce Koop, a political studies professor at the University of Manitoba, says Stefanson's decision to defer to candidates in suburban Winnipeg constituencies is an indication this election will be decided in a handful of swing seats, mostly in Winnipeg.

"The premier is leaving some of these announcements to candidates and ministers that are running in those seats, giving them the opportunity for media coverage, giving them the opportunity to get their faces in front of the camera," Koop said Thursday in an interview.

Stefanson, he noted, has agreed to take part in three debates during the four-week campaign and will be visible to voters. She also appeared at a PC rally on Wednesday evening.

"If it becomes clear the campaign is trying to hide the premier, then that's one thing. I think at this point this is more of a deliberate strategy on the part of the party," Koop said.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew had a less charitable take on Stefanson's decision to forgo the pair of Winnipeg announcements.

"Heather Stefanson asked for this election to happen. This is a job interview to lead the province of Manitoba and I believe that if you want the job, you should show up for the interview," Kinew said during an NDP announcement about health care.

Scott Johnston, the PC incumbent candidate for Winnipeg's Assiniboia constituency, denied Stefanson is avoiding announcements.

"She has every confidence in her team to be able to deliver messaging, particularly by ministers who are responsible for those portfolios," said Johnston, the PC minister responsible for seniors during the last legislative session.

Stefanson toured St. Theresa Point and Garden Hill First Nations in northeastern Manitoba on Thursday, and is slated to visit Flin Flon and The Pas in northern Manitoba on Friday, the PC campaign said in a statement.