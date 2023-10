Polls open in Manitoba for election day, a stormy one in the south

It was a stormy start to election day in Manitoba as voters headed to the polls to choose the 43rd government to lead the province since 1870.

Just before the polls opened, the skies did, too. A series of thunderstorms rolled through parts of southern Manitoba, prompting voters to bring out their raincoats and umbrellas.

Allison Moore, who was among the first to cast her vote at Earl Grey School in the Fort Rouge neighbourhood, said she was eager to make her mark.

"I've been following the election pretty closely and, honestly, really looking for a change in government. So I was just really excited to be able to be a part of this today," she said. "And I hope everybody else is going to get out there and vote."

Moore, a teacher, said she feels there is a lot of interest in this election. She was out with colleagues last night and said everybody was talking about the campaign.

"Definitely, people are more engaged, I'd say," she said, adding she doesn't believe the weather will deter too many people.

"People are passionate around this time."