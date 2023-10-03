Polls open in Manitoba for election day, a stormy one in the south

It was a stormy start to election day in Manitoba as voters headed to the polls to choose the 43rd government to lead the province since 1870.

Just before the polls opened, the skies did, too. A series of thunderstorms rolled through parts of southern Manitoba, prompting voters to bring out their raincoats and umbrellas.

Allison Moore, who was among the first to cast her vote at Earl Grey School in the Fort Rouge neighbourhood, said she was eager to make her mark.

"I've been following the election pretty closely and, honestly, really looking for a change in government. So I was just really excited to be able to be a part of this today," she said. "And I hope everybody else is going to get out there and vote."

Moore, a teacher, said she feels there is a lot of interest in this election. She was out with colleagues last night and said everybody was talking about the campaign.

"Definitely, people are more engaged, I'd say," she said, adding she doesn't believe the weather will deter too many people.

"People are passionate around this time."�

Vehicles drive through a puddle-filled Hugo Street, between Corydon Avenue and Jessie Avenue, after Tuesday morning's downpour in Winnipeg. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

That's the sort of enthusiasm Mike Ambrose is counting on to lead a steady stream of voters to polling stations.

"I hope people do come out, brave the weather, bring their ID and come exercise their democratic right and vote," said the spokesperson for Elections Manitoba.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

There are 866,609 people registered on the voters list and more than 200,000 cast ballots in advance polls from Sept. 23 to 30, setting a new record.

The next highest total was in 2019, when there were 112,814 advance voters, according to Elections Manitoba.

"It was beautiful during advance [voting] and I hope that same energy from the voters' perspective carries through today," Ambrose said.

The storm did cause some power outages, including a large swath in the city of Selkirk, just north of Winnipeg.

We’re responding to another <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBoutage</a> as storm activity continues to move through the province — power is out for about 1,650 customers in Selkirk. We don’t have an estimated time of restoration right now. <a href="https://t.co/0mCJrRdVS1">pic.twitter.com/0mCJrRdVS1</a> —@manitobahydro

If a power outage affects any electronic voting machines, polling places have the ability to switch to a manual ballot box, Ambrose said.

If the electronic system is working as it should, for the first time in Manitoba voters can cast their ballot at any polling place in their electoral division (ED).

"This is something that the technology allows for now," Ambrose said. "Having the electronic voters list means that everyone's name is at every poll in their ED, as opposed to the specific table that had the piece of paper with their name on it."

However, if the electronic system is affected, people will be required to go to the polling place listed on their voter information cards, as that is where the paper system will have them listed.

Looking to make history

The incumbent Progressive Conservative Party, under leader Heather Stefanson, is aiming for a third consecutive term after winning the 2016 and 2019 elections.

Stefanson, however, was not at the helm of the party for either of those elections.

She became the province's first female premier in November 2021, when she won a leadership race to replace Brian Pallister.

Now she's looking to make history again by becoming the first woman to lead a party to victory in a Manitoba general election.

Meanwhile, if NDP Leader Wab Kinew wins, he will become the first First Nations person to hold the title of premier in Manitoba. His party must win 11 more seats than it has right now to form a majority government.

After the Kirkfield Park byelection last year, the last time Manitobans voted for an MLA, the PCs had 36 seats and the NDP had 18. The Liberals, under leader Dougald Lamont, had three.

There are 57 seats in the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba and 29 are needed for a majority. Four seats are required for official party status, which the Liberals have challenged.

CBC Manitoba has compiled a detailed profile on every one of the 57 ridings and its candidates, although there is one change.

Elections Manitoba announced moments before polls opened Tuesday that Gabrielle Simard-Nadeau, the Green Party of Manitoba candidate for Steinbach, has withdrawn. Any votes cast for her in advance polls and on election day will be counted as rejected.

CBC Manitoba is ready to keep you informed on all of Tuesday's results with wall-to-wall coverage.

