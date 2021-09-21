3 Conservative incumbents win rural Manitoba ridings, CBC projects

CBC News is projecting Conservative incumbent James Bezan as the winner in Manitoba's Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman riding, as results continue to come in.

Candice Bergen, the Conservative incumbent in Portage-Lisgar, has also won her riding, CBC News projects.

Conservative incumbent Dan Mazier once again took the riding of Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa, CBC News projects, after winning his first race in the western Manitoba riding in 2019.

CBC is projecting a Liberal government, but it is still too early to project whether they will return with a minority or win a majority.

Early results in Manitoba are starting to roll in, after all of the province's polling stations — which ranged this year from churches and community centres to a big-box store, a horse-racing track and more — closed at 8:30 p.m. CT.

The pandemic election comes two years after the last federal election. Voting this time around looked a little different than usual.

Voters in some ridings earlier in the day reported a quick and easy voting experience. That wasn't the case everywhere, though. Roughly 20 minutes after polls closed, a line of voters still wrapped around the Fort Garry Curling Club in Winnipeg's Saint Boniface-Saint Vital riding.

Anyone still waiting in line to vote at 8:30 would be able to cast their ballot, Elections Canada has said.

Elections Canada was forced to find some non-traditional sites for polling stations this year — including Winnipeg's Ikea store and the Assiniboine Downs race track — as schools were off the table due to the prospect of voters crossing paths with unvaccinated children.

Greeters at the doors of polling stations provided hand sanitizer and reminded voters to put on their masks before entering.

Supporters of Kevin Lamoureux, the Liberal incumbent in the Winnipeg North riding, had to be fully vaccinated to get into his campaign headquarters for the evening.

A record number of Manitobans got voting out of the way in advance of election day: turnout at advance polls, which were open from Sept. 10-13, was up 57 per cent over 2019, according to Elections Canada.

The number of Manitobans voting by mail-in ballots was also up.

In 2019, about 55,000 Canadians chose to mail in their ballots — the majority of whom were living outside of Canada. Only about 5,000 mail-in kits went to people voting from within their riding that year.

This year, more than 38,000 people in Manitoba alone requested mail-in voter kits, according to Elections Canada. Nearly 80 per cent of those kits went to people living in the riding.

Because they have to go through verifications, including ensuring those who voted by mail didn't vote in-person on election day, Elections Canada says hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots won't get counted until Tuesday.

CBC News will update this story as results come in through the evening tonight.

