Manitoba polls open on 2021 election day

Don't forget your face mask, voter registration card and ID.

Across Manitoba, polls opened at 8:30 a.m. for people to cast their ballots in the 2021 federal election. Polls are open until 8:30 p.m.

This year's election is different from previous years because of the pandemic.

There are fewer polling stations in the province because schools are no longer serving as voting locations, so Elections Canada had to get creative in the search for real estate large enough to keep voters two metres from each other.

"It will be a challenge, that's for sure, because we have to try and keep people six feet apart," said Michel Boucher, a poll supervisor at the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain in the St. Boniface neighbourhood, just after the polling station opened on Monday.

"It will be busy at times. It always is. We just ask people to be patient and we will serve them the best we can."

This year, voters will head to the polls at local malls and community centres, but also at Winnipeg's Ikea and the Assiniboia Downs. If you aren't sure where to vote, go to elections.ca to check.

Record numbers of Manitobans already voted in advance polls. Early voter turnout in this federal election is up 57 per cent in the Prairie province compared to 2019, Elections Canada said in a statement on Sept. 14.

About 1.2 million Canadians requested special ballot voting kits, enabling them to vote by mail or at a local Elections Canada office, as of Sunday, Elections Canada data suggests. The majority — over one million — live within their own electoral riding.

More Canadians than ever opted to send in their ballots by mail. In Manitoba, more than 30,000 people opted for a mail-in voting package. About 85 per cent of them live in their riding. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

During the 2019 election, only about 55,000 Canadian voters opted for mail-in ballots, with the majority going to people living outside of Canada. Only about 5,000 kits went to those who were voting from their own riding, Elections Canada said.

So far this election, over 30,000 Manitobans have requested voter kits, and nearly 85 per cent of those have gone to people voting from inside their riding.

The sheer number of mail-in ballots means Canadians may go to bed not knowing the results of the election on Monday night. They might not even know who won by Tuesday morning.

Elections Canada isn't counting hundreds of thousands of these local special ballots until Tuesday.

These ballots have to go through verifications, including ensuring those who voted by mail didn't also vote in-person on election day.

CBC News will have comprehensive coverage with real-time results, big election night news and analysis about how the vote is unfolding, including how the results will impact Manitobans.