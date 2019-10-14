Polls being moved to accommodate Manitobans displaced by storm

As Manitobans head to the polls for the last day of advanced voting, there are some changes to note in light of the snowstorm and subsequent power outages that affected thousands.

"The Chief Electoral Officer has authorized the closing of certain polling places in Manitoba due to power outages caused by winter conditions," said Elections Canada. Its website has a list of weather-related closures which is regularly updated.

"Before heading to a polling place, make sure it is safe to do so."

In Winnipeg, the poll which was previously located at the Robert A. Steen Community Centre at 980 Palmerston Avenue was moved to the Valour Community Centre Orioles site at 448 Burnell Street Monday.

On Sunday evening, the Robert A. Steen Community Centre was evacuated over a downed power line left live electrical lines in the parking lot.

The Saint Boniface-Saint Vital polling location at Club Eclipse '79 was moved to the Notre Dame Community Centre

Most of the closed polls are beyond the Manitoba capital, including:

Four in Churchill–Keewatinook Aski.

Two in Dauphin–Swan River–Neepawa.

One in Portage–Lisgar.

Meanwhile, the evacuation of Lake St. Martin First Nation to Moosehorn, Man. forced Elections Canada to move the polling location from St. Martin Community Hall to the Moosehorn Community Centre.

"We're also telling people that are travelling to get supplies in Moosehorn from [Lake] St. Martin to stop by and vote while they're in town," says Marie-France Kenny, a regional media advisor for Elections Canada.

Evacuated people can still vote

Kenny says people planning to vote in advance polls Monday should check the Elections Canada website to find their polling station, then call that office to make sure it's open.

She said evacuees can still vote by special ballot before Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. by calling 1-866-294-6760 or visit the website to find which office is closest.

"We still want people to be heard and voice their opinions in this election," she said.

Advance voting ahead of the Oct. 21 federal election began on Friday. Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day from now until Oct. 14 at assigned polling stations.