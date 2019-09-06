Brian Pallister heads to northern Manitoba as campaign enters home stretch
Progressive Conservative leader slated to visit Thompson, other traditionally non-Tory constituencies
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister has headed north as the campaign for Tuesday's provincial election enters the home stretch.
Pallister is scheduled to visit Thompson and other northern communities that have not traditionally been Tory seats.
The party surprised many in the 2016 election when it won the Thompson seat, which had been held by the New Democrats for more than three decades.
PC candidate Scott Fielding, who was finance minister, handled the daily campaign announcement in Winnipeg.
Fielding said the NDP is making costly election promises that would require larger deficits or tax increases.
The New Democrats say their platform is fully costed, and would be paid for in part by raising taxes for high-income earners and a reduction in health-care bureaucracy.
