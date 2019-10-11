'I was scared': Elderly woman stuck outside in wheelchair after being sent home from hospital in cab

An 83-year-old woman is angry and wants answers after she says she was sent home from a Winnipeg emergency room in a taxi and ended up stuck outside her home in her wheelchair for nearly two hours in the dark.

"He dropped me out on the driveway and left," said Alice Balork.

"I'm really, really upset about the whole thing."

"I was scared, to be honest with you."

Alice went to St. Boniface Hospital last Monday morning because her home care nurse told her she had infected bed sores and needed treatment.

The senior lives alone and uses a motorized wheelchair to get around. She relies on four visits per day from home care aides and nurses to help her with meals, bathing, and getting in and out of her chair.

Alice Balork uses a motorized wheelchair to get around her home but needs help getting in and out of it. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Her son, Michael Balork, said he was aware his mother was going to the hospital that day but assumed she would be admitted because it was an ongoing issue for which she was hospitalized in September.

He said he missed two calls from St. Boniface Hospital around 8:30 that evening, but no one left a message. When he called back they told him she was going to be released.

Michael said he asked hospital staff to reconsider and was told the doctor would call him back. When the call never came, he decided to drive to the hospital from his home in East Selkirk.

When he arrived he was told his mother had been discharged.

"[They said] 'We sent her home by cab,' and I said, 'What are you doing?'" Michael said.

Michael then went to his mother's home to check on her and found her outside, unable to get in her door because her wheelchair had become stuck.

"All of a sudden I heard this 'help, help,'" he said.

"I found her with the garage half open, she's stuck in the darkened garage … and she can't move."

Michael Balork said he found his mother stuck in her wheelchair at the top of this lift in the garage outside. She was unable to make it in the door. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Alice's home is equipped with a wheelchair lift in the garage to help her get inside, but that night she became stuck and couldn't get herself freed.

"I got on the lift OK, and I got up to the top of the stairs and that's when I got stuck," said Alice.

The garage door light went out and Alice sat alone in the dark.

"[The taxi driver] should have stayed to help me and he didn't, and as a result I sat there for at least two hours I think," she said.

"I just felt relief that [Michael] arrived because I would have been sitting there all night."

Hospital to review complaint

St. Boniface Hospital said it follows a safe discharge policy with regards to discharging patients from the Emergency Department.

"When patients are ready for discharge, we support them to the best of our ability by following the established procedures," said spokesperson Micheline St-Hilaire.

"We regret to hear about the experience lived by the patient and her family."

The hospital said anytime a concern about patient care is raised there is a review process that is followed, but the case has not been deemed a critical incident.

The hospital couldn't comment on any of the specifics in the Balorks' case because of privacy laws.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said it also couldn't discuss specifics of the case, but noted "decisions around discharge and transportation are made by the clinical team caring for the patient, in consultation with the patient themselves."

The spokesperson also said WRHA hospitals follow guidelines regarding safe transportation and safe patient discharge which were last updated in 2017.

History of incidents

This isn't the first time a patient was sent home in a cab from the hospital and didn't make it inside.

In January 2012, Heather Brenan, 68, collapsed on her doorstep after being sent home in a taxi from Seven Oaks Hospital. She was rushed back to hospital but died the next day.

In December 2013, two other patients were sent home in taxis from the Grace Hospital and died before they got inside their front doors. The WRHA said there was no systemic problem and an internal investigation found the hospital did nothing wrong.

An inquest into Brenan's death found that while her death was not preventable, she should have been admitted to hospital instead of being sent home.

Brenan spent four days in the emergency department and was sent home without a full assessment, the inquest heard.

After the two men died in 2013, critical incident reviews of the two patients' deaths did not identify deficiencies in their medical assessments before being discharged, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority at that time.

The investigation recommended the use of a discharge checklist to make sure patients get the support they need once they go home.

St. Boniface Hospital said that checklist was followed in Alice's case.

'Sending an older person home is dangerous'

Michael said he arrived at the home at around 10:30 p.m. He believes his mother was outside for about an hour and a half to two hours.

He wonders what might have happened if he hadn't found her.

"The room is dark, everybody is in bed … nobody is walking down the street," he said.

"That was dangerous. Sending an older person home [alone at night] is dangerous."

Michael Balork is upset he wasn't told about his mother's discharge from hospital sooner and says she never should have been sent in a cab. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Michael wants to know why he wasn't notified his mother was being sent home sooner and why they didn't ensure there would be someone home to help her inside.

"My mother is [nearly] 84, she's in a wheelchair, there's no way she should have been sent home at that time, especially by a cab, especially to a place that has no home care there," said Michael.

Alice had been hospitalized two other times in the past two months and Michael said he's always been contacted before doctors would release her because he had to ensure home care would be there to help her.

Alice Balork is upset after she spent up to two hours alone in her garage in the dark, unable to get her wheelchair inside, after being dropped off by a taxi. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Michael is upset that more hasn't been done to prevent these kinds of incidents from happening.

"I thought this was resolved," he said.

Alice wants to know why people are sent home from hospital in cabs at all and wants to know why the driver didn't help her inside.

"I don't know why in hell he didn't have more manners to bring me into the house."

CBC contacted the taxi company involved but they could not reach the driver before publishing time and couldn't comment on what happened. The general manager, Nirmaljit Singh, said in an email the policy on all pick-ups and drop offs are from pavement to pavement, but he did not explain what that means.