Elderly woman in wheelchair punched in Winnipeg skywalk

A woman in her 70s, who uses portable oxygen and uses a motorized wheelchair, was attacked Wednesday morning in a section of downtown Winnipeg's skywalk system, police say.

The woman was going through the skywalk near Canada Life Centre and Cityplace around 8:30 a.m when a man punched her in the face and broke her eyeglasses, police said in a news release.

Security officers stopped the assault and called police while the attacker ran off. The woman was sent to hospital in stable condition.

Police officers searched the area and found the attacker walking through Cityplace.

A 28-year-old man is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

More news from CBC Manitoba: