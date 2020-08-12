76-year-old woman seriously assaulted twice in random attack, police say

An elderly woman was seriously assaulted twice on Friday morning and left suffering for more than two hours in Winnipeg's downtown before someone called for help, police say.

The woman, who is 76, was walking on Pacific Avenue near Main Street when she was attacked by two people. They returned shortly after and assaulted her again while she was still on the ground, says a news release issued by police on Wednesday.

"It was a completely random attack," said Const. Rachel Vertone.

She lay on the ground for about 2½ hours before someone called for help, police said.

Police found her at about 7:40 a.m. and she was taken to hospital in critical condition. She was still in hospital Wednesday, but in stable condition.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the assault between the hours of 5:10 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

