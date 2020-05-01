2 Winnipeg seniors, 94 and 81, injured in violent downtown home invasions

A man is facing assault charges after a 94-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man were found hurt following violent daytime robberies at their downtown Winnipeg apartments.

Police were called to a seniors' complex in the area of Pacific Avenue and Princess Street at 4 p.m. on March 21, after multiple calls to 911 about a man trying to get into suites, according to a Friday news release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

The man managed to get into the 94-year-old woman's suite, police say, where he punched her and stole a number of her personal items.

The man then entered the suite of the 81-year-old man, spraying him in the face with bug spray and hitting him in the face with a broom handle, before stealing his belongings.

The 81-year-old man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries. The 94-year-old said she didn't want medical attention, according to the police release.

Investigators believe the person who robbed and assaulted them entered through the front doors of the apartment block as someone else left.

They later identified the man they believe was responsible and made an arrest Thursday in the area of Salter Avenue and Selkirk Street.

A 44-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of breaking and entering to commit robbery, assault and failing to comply with conditions of release.

