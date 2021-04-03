Police looking for unidentified senior attacked, robbed near Polo Park

Police are still trying to identify an elderly man who was assaulted and robbed near a St. James-area shopping mall on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the man crossed over the walking bridge above Omand's Creek around 4 p.m. when two people tried to rob him near Empress Street and Westway next to CF Polo Park, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Police have since arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy in connection with that attack and a series of others leading up to it.

During the attack on the elderly man, one of the assailants grabbed the senior's bag and pushed him away before the pair took off. When the man started following them to try to get his bag back, both people started assaulting him, the release said.

That's when someone nearby stopped to help — but when she rushed over, the people attacking the man turned on her. They demanded her cell phone and knocked her to the ground, where the assault continued, the release said.

A second person who saw the attack unfolding also then stopped to help, pulling over in her van.

When she came over, the teenage boy hit her and demanded money — but she took off with her keys and phone, the release said.

The attackers got into the woman's van but found they couldn't drive it. They also stole her purse, though it was later recovered, police said.

Neither of the women who stopped to help needed any medical attention. The elderly man was seen leaving toward the Polo Park area, the release said.

Police are now asking the man, or anyone who thinks they may know who he is, to call investigators at 204-986-6219.

The attackers were arrested as they ran through Omand's Creek, the release said.

3 previous attacks

Police say that attack followed a string of others over several days that have since been linked to the woman and teen who were arrested on Wednesday.

The first incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning, when the teen approached someone using his phone outside a building on Ross Avenue near Sherbrook Street around 2 a.m., the release said.

The teen began hitting the victim on his head and upper body with a piece of metal.

That assault sent the victim to hospital in stable condition. Police say they still haven't been able to determine a motive.

Around 9 p.m. that evening, the teen and the woman were at a Portage Avenue restaurant near Knox Street.

That's when the teen attacked another customer "without explanation," police said, hitting him in the head with what appeared to be the same metal object used in the attack earlier that morning.

The teen demanded the victim's cell phone and car keys. The pair took off, but weren't able to drive the vehicle.

On Wednesday afternoon — minutes before allegedly attacking the elderly man — the pair was at CF Polo Park.

They approached someone outside a store and demanded his bag as they assaulted him. Then, they ran off with the bag but dropped it when they were stopped by security near the exit, the release said.

Police say the pair also attacked someone inside CF Polo Park, then several others after they left the shopping mall. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

The person they assaulted didn't need medical attention.

The pair took off once more, and once outside, the teen smashed the driver's side window of a parked truck, the release said.

Both were charged with five counts of robbery, three counts of possessing a weapon and two counts of uttering threats. They were also hit with charges for assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.