Fatality inquest called into death of 16-year-old Eishia Hudson, shot last year by Winnipeg police

Manitoba's chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson.

Hudson, a 16-year-old Indigenous girl, was shot by a Winnipeg police officer last April on Lagimodiere Boulevard. Police said she was driving a stolen vehicle with a group of young people after a liquor store robbery in the Sage Creek area.

She was sent to the Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a news release issued by the office of the chief medical examiner Friday.

Per the Fatality Inquiries Act, an inquest can be called if the chief medical examiner, Dr. John K. Younes, has reason to believe the person died as a result of use of force by a peace officer acting in the course of duty.

An inquest can also be called if, at the time of death, the deceased person was in custody of peace officer, a resident in a custody facility, an involuntary resident in a facility under the Mental Health Act, or a resident in a development centre as defined in the Vulnerable Persons Living with a Mental Disability Act.

The inquest will determine the circumstances surrounding Hudson's death, and find how similar deaths can be prevented from happening in the future.

Information about when and where the inquest will take place will be determined by the chief judge of the Provincial Court of Manitoba and released later.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, the province's police oversight agency, announced in January it would not charge the officer involved in the shooting, following an investigation.

The decision led to William Hudson, Eishia's father, to call for a public inquiry into his daughter's death.