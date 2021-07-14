Indigenous relations minister resigns from cabinet after Pallister's comments on colonial history

Manitoba Indigenous and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke has resigned from cabinet after Premier Brian Pallister made comments last week that suggested the colonization of Canada was done with good intentions.

Clarke confirmed her resignation on Wednesday morning and said Pallister's comments were a factor in that decision, although she did not specify which comments.

Clarke said she will not speak further about her resignation right now out of respect for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs election happening today.

She said she resigned Friday afternoon — just two days after Pallister chastised those involved in tearing down statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth on the Manitoba legislative grounds on Canada Day after a walk held to remember Indigenous children who died at residential schools.

"We need to respect our heritage just as we need to respect one another.... Not to find fault, not to tear down, not to highlight every failure, but rather to realize that we're a complex country as we are made up of complex people," Pallister said at a news conference, adding the statues would be restored.

"The people who came here to this country, before it was a country and since, didn't come here to destroy anything. They came here to build. They came to build better."

Clarke was first elected as the Progressive Conservative MLA for Agassiz in 2016 and became the minister of Indigenous and municipal relations the same year, her profile on the government's website says. She remained minister of Indigenous relations until she resigned last week.

Clarke was re-elected as an MLA in 2019.