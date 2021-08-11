Former cabinet minister expresses 'deep sense of relief' after Pallister announces he'll step aside

Manitoba MLA Eileen Clarke, whose resignation from cabinet unleashed a torrent of criticism against Premier Brian Pallister in the lead-up to his announcement he's leaving his post, says she's relieved he is stepping down.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Clarke said she had been "silently hoping for but in no way expecting" Pallister's announcement the day before.

"I am not the only Manitoba MLA or cabinet minister that has been struggling, I was very aware of that even if the public wasn't."

She suggested her resignation as minister of Indigenous and northern relations followed years of frustration.

"The past couple of years have not been easy," her post says.

"I think about time that has been wasted to move Manitoba forward and the barriers we've been facing because of conflict with so many stakeholders."

Clarke said she won't vie to replace Pallister as leader of the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party, despite encouragement from supporters.

"I have to respectfully decline as I don't have the political experience that this position requires," Clarke wrote. "It is a significant responsibility and commitment."

Clarke was not at the caucus meeting on Monday in Brandon, where the party is holding its annual retreat, when Pallister told his party members about his decision, but she did attend a reception and dinner later that day.

"It was an uplifting evening with a lot of robust conversation and I was happy to see the lighter mood that was obvious in the room," her post said.

"It was a deep sense of relief for me personally."

The Agassiz member of the legislative assembly resigned from her cabinet position after Pallister made comments that unleashed a firestorm of criticism for downplaying the harms of colonialism in Canada.

Pallister had dodged questions about the future of his leadership for months. His announcement that he would not seek re-election in 2023 partially answered those questions, but left the exact timing of his departure unclear.

Party members must now select a new leader, hopefully one who can reverse the sliding poll numbers that have them trailing behind the NDP. The new leader will also replace Pallister as premier.

Clarke said she would throw her support behind a candidate she "feels will best serve all Manitobans."

No Progressive Conservatives have declared their intention to succeed Pallister as leader. A date for a leadership convention has not yet been set.