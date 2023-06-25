Islamic community celebrates Eid al-Adha with friends, feasts, and fun

People from Manitoba's Islamic community headed to the Manitoba Islamic Association's Grand Mosque to celebrate Eid al-Adha on Saturday.

"Islam is very big on community and helping out and making sure that everybody gets to celebrate," said Tasneem Vali, who volunteers with gathering host Manitoba Islamic Association.

Tasneem Vali, volunteer with the Manitoba Islamic Association, helped coordinate Saturday's festivities. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Attendance is growing for the annual Islamic holiday, Vali said. Last year about 7,000 came out and the community has grown since then, she added.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, marks one of the Islamic community's largest celebrations, Vali said. The other is Eid al-Fitr, which was celebrated on April 21, marking the end of Ramadan.

Vali's day started with prayers and visiting friends and family's houses. It also included carnival-style activities for the kids and youth, like hay rides, bouncy castles, and competitions inspired by Minute to Win It and the Amazing Race.

"The crown glory is the fireworks at the end of it," Vali said. "We invite all our neighbours to come every year. They love it."

About 7,000 people attended the Eid al-Adha celebration last year, Vali said. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Ulgen Oliveira said the event is a great way for people to get to know one another.

“It’s a good cause to support Muslims and their community,” Ulgen Oliveira said. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"It's a good cause to support Muslims and their community," Oliveira said. "It's just really good for the community to get together."

The celebration also included carnival activities for kids. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Leen Jumaily, who also was at the mosque on Waverley Street Saturday, agrees.

"It gathers everyone together," Jumaily said.

She said both Muslims and non-Muslims attended to celebrate.

"Everyone's basically here," she said.

