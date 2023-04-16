Eid bazaar in Winnipeg offers one-stop shop as Muslims prepare to celebrate end of Ramadan

Muslims in Canada and around the world are gearing up for the end of Ramadan this week, and a bazaar in Winnipeg offered them a one-stop shop to prepare for celebrations.

The holiday of Eid al-Fitr will be honoured by Muslims starting on Friday to mark the end of Ramadan, a month of reflection, devotion and fasting.

The University of Manitoba's Muslim students association held an Eid Bazaar at the South Winnipeg Community Centre on Sunday, bringing together 62 vendors that sold everything from pastries, earrings to henna tattoos.

"It's definitely something people go shopping for," event organizer Zahrah Tariq told CBC.

Event organizer Zahrah Tariq said the bazaar was a good way for Muslims in the city to reconnect after pandemic restrictions changed celebrations in past years (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Many Muslims want to pick up a new outfit for the holiday, and the wide variety of clothing at the bazaar offered them a one-stop shop, she said.

Being Pakistani, Tariq said she often had to get cultural clothing for Eid either online or from people returning from her homeland.

"I feel like it would be easier to find here."

The event was also a great opportunity for Winnipeg Muslims to reconnect after pandemic restrictions changed celebrations in past years, Tariq said, calling community response to Sunday's event "tremendous."

"It was kind of just to connect the community as a whole and give an opportunity for people to display their products and their talents."

Umid Abdullaev and his wife, Surayyo, sold dishes from Uzbekistan at the bazaar.

The family came to Winnipeg from Calgary less than a year ago, and haven't found many other Uzbeks in the area.

"We haven't seen our cuisine and our [baking] represented as much, so we just wanted to share it with the community," Umid told CBC.

Umid Abdullaev and his wife, Surayyo, sold dishes from Uzbekistan at the bazaar. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The dishes show a confluence of different cuisines from the neighbouring regions, and the two sold Uzbek spins on Chinese, Arabic and Azerbaijan dishes.

Despite fasting himself, Umid said he was OK being around food, because the purpose behind Ramadan is self-discipline.

Response to their food at the event was great, he said.

"People have been coming up and they were saying it's kind of something new — they haven't seen something like this."

Non-Muslims were also welcome and encouraged to come to the event, said Tariq.

Colleen Fraser was at the bazaar with her daughter Thea Conley on Sunday. They were thrilled to see goods from a range of countries and cultures at the bazaar.

"It's great. We didn't expect something this large or this colourful, or this much fun. This is awesome," said Fraser.

Colleen Fraser and her daughter Thea Conley on Sunday were thrilled to see goods from a range of countries and cultures at the bazaar. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Conley was amazed by the jewelry, and the two were sure to take something home.

"We'll for sure be leaving with something," said Fraser.