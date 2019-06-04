Feast, family and 'big hug fest' mark end of Ramadan in Winnipeg

Winnipeg's Muslim community is celebrating the end of a fast with prayer, food and good company.

Tuesday is Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long holy time during which Muslims fast.

Between 7,000 and 10,000 Muslims were expected to break their fasts with a feast and prayer service at the downtown Winnipeg convention centre Tuesday.

"We're really excited," Idris Elbakri, president of the Manitoba Islamic Association, told CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

Idris Elbakri, third from left, and his family attended the Eid al-Fitr celebrations. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Eid is about celebrating culture and the spiritual achievement of a fast during Ramadan, Elbakri said.

"It's a day for family and community," he said.

Many families have at least one big meal on the big day, and Elbakri said the munching invariably involves sweet treats.

Jazleen Podraza came to Canada from Poland 27 years ago. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"You fast the whole month and then you just kind of go all out on sweets," he said.

The convention centre event included a sermon, prayer and a variety of colourful outfits.

Worshippers take part in a group prayer during Eid al-Fitr celebrations at the downtown Winnipeg convention centre on Tuesday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Worshippers set aside their shoes before taking part in prayer. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Thousands pray during the Eid al-Fitr event. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"That's why I love Eid in Canada, because it's a show of Canadian diversity," Elbakri said.

"[People] bring their own cultural flavour — the way they dress, the way they prepare for it, the way they greet for Eid — and so you got this mosaic."

Aliyah, Al-Hannah and Amina Kehinde are from Nigeria and have lived in Winnipeg for nine months. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Anaya Khan, 7, and Sudais Khan, 5, wear colourful garb for the special occasion. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Seid Hassan and his family are from Ethiopia and have lived in Canada for 18 months. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The Manitoba Islamic Association is also marking its 50th anniversary this year, Elbakri said, so Manitoba Muslims have a reason to reflect on how much the community has grown and changed over the decades.

"We're no longer just an immigrant community. We have families now in their third and fourth generation of Manitoba," he said.

Sana Jamil and her mother from Pakistan celebrate at the convention centre. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"With the growth are coming a lot of challenges for us in terms of coping with the growth, serving the growing community, and at the same time maintaining openness and good relations with the rest of Manitoba."

The joyous event allows Elbakri and others to "take a day off" from worry about concerns over attacks on Muslims around the world and just come together, he said.

A man bows his head in prayer during the Eid al-Fitr service. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"It's a lot of fun and it's, we conclude by just hugging each other," he said. "It's like a big hug fest."

Several other gatherings are planned throughout the city.

Eman Noor, 17, and Aysha Tahir, 15, friends from Pakistan, celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the convention centre on Tuesday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Muhammad Wahid, Salim Jehangir Khan, Faraz Khan Furqan and their friends celebrate at the convention centre. (Jaison Empson/CBC)