Feast, family and 'big hug fest' mark end of Ramadan in Winnipeg
As many as 10,000 expected to attend Eid al-Fitr event as month-long fast comes to end
Winnipeg's Muslim community is celebrating the end of a fast with prayer, food and good company.
Tuesday is Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long holy time during which Muslims fast.
Between 7,000 and 10,000 Muslims were expected to break their fasts with a feast and prayer service at the downtown Winnipeg convention centre Tuesday.
"We're really excited," Idris Elbakri, president of the Manitoba Islamic Association, told CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.
Eid is about celebrating culture and the spiritual achievement of a fast during Ramadan, Elbakri said.
"It's a day for family and community," he said.
Many families have at least one big meal on the big day, and Elbakri said the munching invariably involves sweet treats.
"You fast the whole month and then you just kind of go all out on sweets," he said.
The convention centre event included a sermon, prayer and a variety of colourful outfits.
"That's why I love Eid in Canada, because it's a show of Canadian diversity," Elbakri said.
"[People] bring their own cultural flavour — the way they dress, the way they prepare for it, the way they greet for Eid — and so you got this mosaic."
The Manitoba Islamic Association is also marking its 50th anniversary this year, Elbakri said, so Manitoba Muslims have a reason to reflect on how much the community has grown and changed over the decades.
"We're no longer just an immigrant community. We have families now in their third and fourth generation of Manitoba," he said.
"With the growth are coming a lot of challenges for us in terms of coping with the growth, serving the growing community, and at the same time maintaining openness and good relations with the rest of Manitoba."
The joyous event allows Elbakri and others to "take a day off" from worry about concerns over attacks on Muslims around the world and just come together, he said.
"It's a lot of fun and it's, we conclude by just hugging each other," he said. "It's like a big hug fest."
Several other gatherings are planned throughout the city.
