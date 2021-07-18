Youth group collects toys for newcomer families ahead of Eid Al-Adha

The pandemic may have pared down the usual Eid Al-Adha gatherings again this year — but one youth group at Winnipeg's Grand Mosque on Waverley Street still found a way to observe the festival's tradition of helping those in need.

Dujahn Kasas was part of that group, which organized a drive-thru toy drive for newcomer families outside the mosque on Saturday afternoon.

The group set a goal of collecting enough toys for children in 70 families, Kasas said.

Those items, which ranged from puzzles to books to sporting goods to stuffed animals, will now be distributed by the Winnipeg-based Canadian Muslim Women's Institute.

Kasas's group has done the toy drive before — though before the pandemic, they would invite people into the mosque to wrap the gifts themselves and attach a card for the child who gets it.

"There was a much deeper connection to what they were doing and it was just a beautiful experience," the 16-year-old told CBC's Weekend Morning Show host Shannah-Lee Vidal.

"I remember going and distributing them when I was younger, taking them to the families, and I just remember the children were just so excited. Just can't wait to rip open those gifts."

This year's celebration is still special, though for now it's still missing the social aspect of going to Eid prayer and seeing friends, Kasas said.

But this year's drive-thru event was a good way for people to stay connected and help others.

"It makes me feel really good, because I'm giving back to my community and it's these things that bring us closer and make our bonds stronger," Kasas said.

Muslims in Manitoba — and around the world — will start celebrating Eid Al-Adha when the sun goes down on Monday evening.

Eid Al-Adha is the second annual religious holiday for Muslims.

It represents the start of a four-day long festival of sacrifice, with its roots being traced back to the Prophet Abraham and the sacrifices his family made.