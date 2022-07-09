Winnipeg family tries to keep Eid rituals alive far from their former home in Bangladesh

A Winnipeg father wants his nine-year-old daughter to have an Eid experience similar to what he got to experience growing up in Bangladesh.

Nazrul Islam and his wife came to Canada in 2013 from Dhaka, Bangladesh. Their daughter was born soon after.

In Bangladesh, Islam says he had an ongoing tradition of gathering with family and friends to slaughter a cow or sometimes a sheep or goat after Eid prayer.

"We have meals together, we celebrate together. We distribute meat among family, friends, and needy people," Islam says.

The Islam family will continue that tradition on Saturday with family and friends by having a cow slaughtered at a farm in Carman, Man., that offers halal meat.

"We always try to have our children on the same culture so they have ethnic things in mind and understand their ancestors and make their cultural mindset strong," he said.

What is Eid Al-Adha?

Eid al-Adha, also known as "Feast of Sacrifice," is typically marked by charity, communal prayers, large social gatherings with family and friends, slaughtering of livestock and giving meat to the needy and sharing it with family.

It is the second-biggest of two main holidays celebrated in Islam. The feast celebrates and honours the prophet Ibrahim, who had a dream that Allah commanded him to sacrifice his son Ismael. Manitoba Islamic Association's Imam Ismael Mukhtar says the prophet and his son were both willing, thereby passing the test of obedience and prompting Allah to rescind the command.

Imam Mukhtar says Eid al-Adha is important to Muslims because it is associated with one of the most important pillars of Islam which is making a pilgrimage, known as hajj. He says it reminds them of the legacy of Ibrahim and his son Ismael and how devoted they were to their lord and creator, Allah.

Not all Muslims need to make a pilgrimage and humanely sacrificing an animal is only a recommendation to which there are exceptions, Imam Mukhtar says.

"All the obligations in Islam are based on ability. People who are not able to perform any of the required acts of devotion, either because of health reasons or because they cannot afford it financially, they are exempt or provided other alternative ways of compensating for that," Mukhtar explains.

Mukhtar says if Mulisms can not go to a licensed slaughterhouse, they can donate money to international relief organizations, where the organization humanely slaughters on the donor's behalf and distributes it to people in places of need, such as refugee camps.

Palestinians gather to celebrate alongside Muslims worldwide the first day of the al-Adha feast, at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem's old city, on July 20, 2021. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images)

Eid al-Adha begins on the 10th day of the last month of the Muslim lunar calendar. This year, it takes place on Saturday till Tuesday.

"We try to make ourselves ready for the Eid as much as possible, we buy new clothes and we try to bring the family to the Eid prayer," said Islam.

As part of Islam's celebration in Bangladesh, he would visit different relatives' houses through the day after Eid prayer to wish them a happy Eid and spend some time with them.