'A message of hope': Eid al-Adha draws thousands to Winnipeg's Assiniboia Downs

Thousands of people gathered Wednesday in west Winnipeg, kneeling on prayer rugs for the start of one of the major holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Eid al-Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, marks the culmination of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates the sacrifice of Ibrahim. The holiday typically lasts for three to fours days and is focused around charity, communal prayers and friendships.

Gatherings like Wednesday's at Assiniboia Downs in Winnipeg give a message of self-reflection and foster unity, said Masroor Khan, president of the Canada Pakistan Cultural Association.

"People are here for a communal prayer to start their day which will continue with festivities all day long," he said. "In a world marred by so many geopolitical crises at the moment [like] the Ukraine war [and] conflicts all around the world … when we see people coming together, it gives a side of optimism."

"So Eid is actually a message of hope — we need to come together, we need to integrate and we need to solve our problems together."

There were two prayer times on Wednesday morning at Assiniboia Downs, with some 1,500 attending the first and close to double that for the second one. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

In the past 10 years that Khan has been in Winnipeg, he said he has seen the celebration evolve from a mainly Muslim event to what he calls a melting pot of cultures.

"People are here from Africa, from Arabia, from South Asia, from Southeast Asia, from Americas. When you see this kind of site, it definitely gives you that optimism that people still believe in each other," he said.

As a result, the festival's food has also became varied with cuisine from around the globe.

"I just cannot wait. I'm actually very curious and after this prayer we will just start diving into food," Khan said.

Eid al-Adha is one of the two major holidays celebrated by Muslims in the year, along with Eid al-Fitr — the "festival of the breaking of the fast" — which occurs at the end of Ramadan, the month-long period when Muslims fast daily from sunrise to sunset, and fell on April 21 this year.

The dates for Eid are determined by the lunar calendar, and so change year to year.

Eid al-Adha celebrates and honours the prophet Ibrahim, who had a dream that Allah commanded him to sacrifice his son Ismael as a sign of obedience. As the prophet and his son were both willing to go through with it, they passed the test of obedience, prompting Allah to rescind the command. Instead, Ibrahim was given a ram to sacrifice.

Those with means to do so will mark the first day of the multi-day holiday with the symbolic slaughtering of livestock, which is then divided into threes to be shared among family, friends and those in need.

The Assiniboia Downs gathering is the largest in Winnipeg, but there are several smaller ones around the city and province.

Ruheen Aziz with the Manitoba Islamic Association said Winnipeg's Muslim community has doubled in the past decade to about 20,000 now, "so the need for cultural events is much larger."

"We're finding that more and more people want to come to the large locations and get to see people they haven't seen maybe over the last year," she said.

Last year, as pandemic restrictions were being lifted, about 8,000 people attended the events around the city and province. Aziz expects the number to be much higher this time around.