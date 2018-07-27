Manitoba municipalities get funding to help cut energy consumption, lower bills

Four Manitoba communities will get funding to hire and train energy efficiency advocates to help cut their energy consumption and lower their bills, the province announced this week.

The funding will come through Efficiency Manitoba, the Crown corporation focused on energy conservation.

Its community energy efficiency program will offer funding for a two-year period to hire and train advocates, who will work with residents, businesses and local government in the village of St. Pierre-Jolys and the municipalities of Hamiota, De Salaberry, and Lorne (Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes).

The advocates will work with Efficiency Manitoba to create specific plans that cater to their communities, aiming to lower their energy consumption and bills through participation in Efficiency Manitoba's programs, said Amy Tuck, the program lead at Efficiency Manitoba.

They'll work to "engage with the communities in a way that makes sense for them and their community," she said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

That could involve promoting the programs through neighbourhood organizations, going to businesses, having presentations at community centres, or working through the local chamber of commerce, Tuck said.

The end goal is to create a culture of conservation and sustainability, and help homes and businesses lower their energy bills, she said.

The financial support through the program will help remove "some of the financial constraints that communities may face when attempting to set energy efficiency goals and develop an action plan to achieve them," Efficiency Manitoba CEO Colleen Kuruluk said in a Tuesday news release.

Helping Hamiota lower energy bills

Hamiota is looking forward to the support in helping reduce its energy consumption, says Nancy Smith, who will take on the role as the municipality's energy efficiency advocate.

Smith already works part time as Hamiota's economic development officer, and will take on the efficiency advocacy job in addition to that.

The partnership with Efficiency Manitoba will enable the municipality to create a plan and begin utilizing the programs available through the Crown corporation, she said.

"The current plan is to inform the community about the different programs Efficiency Manitoba has to offer through me, and then more planning will be done from there," said Smith.

The hope is that the program will help people lower their energy consumption and their bills, she said.

Smith said her first steps will include having a community meeting to let people in Hamiota know about the program.

She also plans to announce the programs through community newspapers and posters. Since it's a small community, going door to door is an option, she added.

She's set to begin training this week, she told CBC News on Wednesday, and is looking forward to the work.

"Having the chance to work with the community and develop an energy conservation plan excites me," she said in an email.