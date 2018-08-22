Exposing child predators requires awareness, advocates say

Julie Schreyer was in disbelief.

She couldn't believe this man with whom she shared a coffee twice a week, who prayed with her, who asked about her family, could be accused of a crime so exploitative.

Nathan George Rieger was charged by California police with allegedly trying to set up a meeting to have a sex with a 15-year-old girl.

He served as a pastor at the Winnipeg Centre Vineyard Church, a place of worship in the inner city, until his recent resignation. The church's congregation was informed of the criminal charges at their Sunday service.

"He's not like that. I've known him since I was 18 years old. He knows my baby's dad," Schreyer said. "He's not like that," she repeated.

While many who knew Rieger may be startled by such accusations, members of law enforcement and other advocates say education is paramount to expose predatory behaviours by others.

Noni Classen, director of education for the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, says a criminal record or a child abuse registry check is ineffective by itself.

Technology extends access

"Most people who are problematic, they will not come with a criminal record," she said.

Organizations need policies to ensure people who work with children are trained to be mindful of the hallmark behaviours of predators, like securing one-on-one time with a youth.

Predators are also taking advantage of technology to extend their access with children and build trust, she said.

Rieger, using technology, was ensnared by California police on Aug. 10 when investigators created an avatar of a 15-year-old girl, which they used to communicate with Rieger.

He was charged with arranging to meet with a minor for a sexual act and meeting with a minor for a sexual act, according to arrest records supplied by the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Reiger was arrested on Aug. 10 by the Arroyo Grande Police Department. (Submitted by Arroyo Grande Police Department)

A task force dedicated to exposing child predators began investigating two days earlier.

"There's a whole network of people that are looking to have sex with minors and we have a detective bureau that is designated to have conversations with these people," said Cmdr. Shawn Cosgrove with the California-based police force.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has a duty in all 50 American states to respond to child sexual exploitation and online crimes against children.

Lt. Brian Spears, commander of the Silicon Valley task force, says the organization receives thousands of tips a year, including 50 to 75 tips within the last day alone, he said on Tuesday.

The proliferation of social media platforms gives offenders seemingly countless ways to reach youth where they can adopt an anonymous persona, he said.

Gut-wrenching grief, really, and deep sorrow. - David Ruis

"We don't see it slowing down at all."

Andrea Grossman, who leads the Los Angeles ICAC task force, likens the Internet to an unsupervised playground where inquisitive children explore uncharted territory without appropriate regard for their safety.

She did not know about the Rieger case, but said predators are renowned for pretending they are someone they aren't. Predators try to befriend a child whose inhibitions are lowered, leaving them vulnerable.

"The child has, unfortunately, become attached to you, and they're OK with whatever changes that you've now revealed."

Former colleague shocked

David Ruis, who founded the Winnipeg Centre Vineyard Church in 1995, is among those people blindsided by the accusations levelled against Rieger.

Ruis has known him well, since Rieger was brought onto his pastoral team 19 years ago.

"Gut-wrenching grief, really, and deep sorrow," said Ruis, now the national director of the Association of Vineyard Churches Canada.

The church offered a quiet gathering to parishioners on Tuesday and a prayer night will be held on Thursday.

Staff, elders and the board of directors are also offering care to worshippers, and inviting people to seek professional counselling.

"We just have deep remorse and are deeply grieving," Ruis said. "We understand that trust gets really rattled in a scenario like this."

The church's statement said Rieger has posted bail. He has a court date set for Aug. 23.