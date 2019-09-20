Manitoba education minister to make spending announcement at 11 a.m.

The Manitoba government is holding a news conference Friday morning about education spending.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen will speak at 11 a.m.

Cullen was appointed education minister in early January.

Hours after making the appointment, Premier Brian Pallister made clear his government intends to transform an education system he called "very top-heavy" and in need of reforms.

An independent review of the kindergarten to Grade 12 education system in the province — which is expected to force the amalgamation of school boards — was originally expected to be released publicly last March but was delayed due to the pandemic.