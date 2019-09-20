Manitoba education minister to make spending announcement at 11 a.m.
The Manitoba government is holding a news conference Friday morning about education spending.
CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here
The Manitoba government is holding a news conference Friday morning about education spending.
Education Minister Cliff Cullen will speak at 11 a.m.
CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.
Cullen was appointed education minister in early January.
Hours after making the appointment, Premier Brian Pallister made clear his government intends to transform an education system he called "very top-heavy" and in need of reforms.
An independent review of the kindergarten to Grade 12 education system in the province — which is expected to force the amalgamation of school boards — was originally expected to be released publicly last March but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.