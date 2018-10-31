Police say missing Eduardo Balaquit 'very likely' a homicide victim

Winnipeg police now say a missing Winnipeg man is 'very, very likely' a homicide victim.

And with the change of the seasons, homicide investigators are asking hunters in and around the Arborg, Man. area to keep their eyes peeled for any sign of Eduardo Balaquit.

The 59-year-old father was last seen between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on June 4 near 380 Keewatin St., where he was supposed to do janitorial work.

While police have previously said they believe Balaquit was the victim of a crime, when pressed by reporters Wednesday police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said it's likely the missing man was killed.

"I can tell you it's always a difficult transition for investigators from what initially starts as a missing person case to what moves to very, very likely a homicide," he said.

"Homicide is involved in this investigation and is now the lead. We certainly suspect that that's the case."

Police search efforts for Balaquit were expanded outside of Winnipeg city limits nine days after he disappeared, with homicide investigators, city police and local RCMP conducting ground searches in the Arborg area.

On Wednesday Carver said the community, about 115 kilometres north of Winnipeg, remains investigator's best lead in the disappearance.

Police are asking anyone in the area to watch out for anything that looks to be out of place.

Homicide investigators and police have expanded the search for Eduardo Balaquit to Arborg, Man. 1:32

"We know from experience that often in the fall things that had been missed before in searches end up coming to light," explained Carter.

"We had an extensive ground search in the Arborg area, but we may have missed something."

Police specifically reminded the public about the clothing Balaquit was wearing the last time he was seen — black pants, black shoes and a black zip-up sweater.

"Items that may seem insignificant to the casual observer may have significant relevance to the investigation," said Carter.

"If someone comes upon something that looks odd or out of place, we'd like a call."

Police have previously said they aren't aware of any ties Balaquit might have in the Arborg area, and haven't said why the community remains the focus of their search efforts.

'It makes no sense'

Family called police when Balaquit failed to come home from his shift that night, and the manager of the building where he was headed called his family the following day to say Balaquit's work hadn't been done.

The manager found Balaquit's van with the passenger window smashed, some of his belongings on the ground in front of it and his cellphone still inside.

Balaquit's son Edward Balaquit has previously told CBC News his dad was a busy man with a full-time job plus contract janitorial work who didn't have time for much other than work and family.

"I've seen stories like this on TV before, where they've always mentioned it doesn't seem real, and it doesn't. It doesn't seem like something that would happen to you, until it happens to you," said Edward a few days after his dad disappeared.

Edward Balaquit says his father Eduardo Balaquit was a busy man with a full-time job plus contract janitorial work. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"I don't know what to make of it, in all honesty. I can't see anyone wanting to hurt him, or why they would want to hurt him. It makes no sense."

In late June police released photos of two men they hoped to speak to about Balaquit's disappearance. At the time they didn't say when or where the photos of the two individuals were taken, other than that they were taken in Winnipeg.

Carter couldn't say whether or not investigators were able to identify the two men in the photos when asked Wednesday.

"I can tell you that investigators feel that the case has been moving forward, but nothing we can comment on," he said.

Balaquit is described as 5'4" and 155 lbs. with a medium build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Balaquit's disappearance is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.