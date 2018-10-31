Edward Balaquit wears three pendants around his neck to feel connected to his father, who's been missing for a year.

"This is actually a cross that he owns. He had a few," he says, touching his dad's small gold crucifix.

"My brother and I have one now. I just want to keep a part of him with me."

Eduardo Balaquit, 59, was last seen between 6 and 9 p.m. on June 4, 2018, near 380 Keewatin St., where he was supposed to be doing his regular janitorial work.

The manager at the business called Balaquit's family the next day, after finding his van with the passenger window smashed in, along with a cellphone inside the vehicle and some of Balaquit's belongings on the ground.

Walking up to the site where the van was found, Edward is quiet. The spot is beside the business Eduardo was working at — removed from Keewatin Street traffic.

Edward Balaquit holds up his father Eduardo Balaquit's pendants, including a gold crucifix. He's worn them every day since Eduardo went missing one year ago. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Edward hasn't been in this spot since last summer, after the initial searches.

His dad would not have parked the van so far away from where he was working, he said.

"I'm not even sure what I feel right now," he said as he walked over the parking spot. The pavement is cracked and the parking spot lines are slightly faded.

"It's hard to find the words."

Police focus on Arborg

A few weeks after Eduardo went missing, Winnipeg police focused on Arborg, Man., saying it was a key location in the investigation.

Police are still investigating Balaquit's disappearance and the area is still of interest, police told CBC News.

Edward said he had never been to Arborg before, but his family received a warm welcome.

"The community there, it kind of came together for us — offered us a building and some of them had equipment, like quads and everything, that we didn't have access to," Edward said.

"It's an area we weren't too familiar with, so I was happy that we met some good people that were able to help us through."

The last time Edward and his family actively searched for his dad was in Arborg last July. He said police eventually told them to take a break.

"We were going for 22 hours a day of searching. There were some days that my brother and I ended up not even sleeping without realizing," he said.

"I'm sure [police] have their leads and they wanted us to just, you know, get better. And when we see our dad, I'm sure he would want us to be healthy."

Edward Balaquit says he thinks of his dad every day. His 59-year-old father Eduardo Balaquit went missing June 4, 2018. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Since then, not much more information has surfaced. Winnipeg police reported last fall that Eduardo was "very likely" a homicide victim.

There's no new information to report right now, they told CBC.

'It's pretty heartbreaking'

The Balaquit family keeps active online. Edward's cousin runs a Facebook group called "Help find Eduardo Balaquit," with regular posts, reminding people to keep an eye out and report anything they might know to police.

Edward said his dad's disappearance is especially hard on his mom, who had been with his dad since high school in the Philippines and immigrated to Canada with him decades ago.

"For someone that's been with you pretty much your whole life to disappear, it's pretty heartbreaking. I mean, it was hard for us; I can't imagine for my mom."

Since his dad's disappearance, Edward has gotten married and started to work on his first house with his wife. His father hoped to help them with landscaping, a deck and a fence.

"You know, people ask if it gets easier. No, it doesn't get easier. You're still missing someone in your life that shouldn't be missing," Edward said.

The Balaquit family keeps in almost-weekly contact with Winnipeg Police investigators.

Though nothing new has surfaced, Edward said he and his family remain positive.

"I definitely have hope that we'll see him again one day."

Edward Balaquit looks at where his father's van was last seen. He says this parking lot is far from where his dad would normally park. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Eduardo Balaquit is five-foot-four, 155 pounds and has a medium build. He was wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants and black shoes when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.