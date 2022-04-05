Winnipeg man's van found with window smashed day after disappearance

The jury in the trial of the man charged with killing Eduardo Balaquit heard Tuesday from some of the first police officers to arrive after his van was found the day following his disappearance.

Kyle Alexander Pietz has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the death of Balaquit, who disappeared in 2018 and was never found.

On the second day of the trial, which is expected to take six weeks, the jury heard from Const. Christine Mazerolle.

In the morning on June 5, 2018, she and her partner received word that Balaquit's van had been found near Westcon Equipment and Rentals on Keewatin Street, where he had a long-standing contract as a cleaner and where he'd been last seen just the day before.

When they arrived, they met an employee who showed them Balaquit's van in a parking spot between two buildings on an adjacent property. The passenger window had been smashed, and multiple items were strewn on the ground.

The items included a foot-long metal pipe, a blue faucet, clear plastic bags, a cellphone charger and safety glasses.

In her opening remarks on Monday, Crown attorney Vanessa Gama said Pietz had previously worked at Westcon, where a break-in had occurred months earlier. Pietz's fingerprints had been found on a pamphlet used to jimmy the lock on the door, Gama said.

On June 4, 2018, the day of Balaquit's disappearance, Pietz had been seen driving around the Westcon building, she said.

The Crown also called Const. Sheri Nedohin, a fingerprint expert with the police forensic identification unit, as a witness on Tuesday.

Two fingerprints were found on the passenger-side door of Balaquit's van, she said.

Testimony was delayed Tuesday morning after one of the jurors tested positive for COVID-19. That juror was dismissed and Justice Sadie Bond asked all jurors to take rapid tests, which all came back negative.

The trial will proceed with 13 jurors instead of the original 14.

Bond also cautioned the jury about relying on the characterization of Pietz in the Crown's opening remarks on Monday when determining his guilt or innocence.

The justice did not single out any particular aspects of the Crown's opening statements as concerning.

Gama on Monday described Pietz as having hit "financial rock bottom" and "driven by desperation," while explicitly contrasting him with Balaquit, whom she described as a hard-working family man with a stable life.

Bond told the jurors their decisions are to be based on the evidence given at the trial, "and not on the basis of prejudice against or sympathy for any of the people involved.

"The Crown is entitled to present to you its theory of the case. You do not have to accept it."

The trial continues Tuesday afternoon.