Family of Eduardo Balaquit wants harsh sentence for Winnipeg man found guilty of manslaughter

The family of Eduardo Balaquit, 59, who went missing more than four years ago and is presumed dead, is calling on a Manitoba judge to sentence the man who was found guilty of manslaughter as harshly as possible.

Kyle Pietz, 37, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in May after pleading not guilty. He appeared before Court of King's Bench Justice Sadie Bond for his sentencing hearing in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Balaquit's wife and two sons read victim impact statements in court, calling their loss a living nightmare, especially because his body was never found.

"You took away the most important person in my life," Iluminada Balaquit said in court to Pietz.

"I hope this person who did this to my husband will pay for the rest of his life."

Kyle Alexander Pietz leaves court in downtown Winnipeg in an April file photo. He is currently behind bars awaiting sentencing for manslaughter. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

Her son Edward, who has gotten married and had a child since his father's disappearance on June 4, 2018, called on Pietz to tell the court where his father's body is.

"Give my daughter finally a chance to say hello to my father, and for us, a chance to say goodbye," he said.

"Do one thing that's right. If not for my family, be the example for yours."

The Crown is seeking a sentence of at least 18 years behind bars before Pietz has a chance of parole, less time served.

Crown attorney Vanessa Gama said Pietz planned to rob Balaquit and that the victim was vulnerable because he was cleaning a warehouse building alone at night.

Pietz was prepared with zip ties and duct tape to physically restrain and hurt Balaquit to get his personal banking information, and purposefully hid Balaquit's body after he died, "deliberately inhibiting the police investigation," Gama said.

Pietz didn't have a criminal record before this crime, but the planning of the crime and concealing of Balaquit's body should be considered aggravating factors, she said.

Defence lawyer Brett Taylor is seeking eight to 10 years of prison time, saying the facts of the case are too limited to prove those aggravating factors.

"There was no body found, no autopsy done, no pathologist [report].… In this case, we don't have that sort of evidence," Taylor said.

It's not clear whether Bond will render her decision at the hearing or reserve it for another day.