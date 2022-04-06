Trial for man accused in Eduardo Balaquit's death paused after jurors catch COVID-19

The trial for a man charged with manslaughter in the death and disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit has been adjourned due to jurors testing positive for COVID-19.

Kyle Pietz was charged in March 2021 with manslaughter in the death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit. His trial began Monday.

However, it was put on pause Wednesday after two members of the 14-person jury tested positive for COVID-19.

The trial is expected to resume April 12, Crown attorney Vanessa Gama said.

Balaquit went missing in June 2018. His body has never been found.

Pietz has pleaded not guilty and is presumed innocent.