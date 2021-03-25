Arrest made in suspected homicide of missing Winnipeg man Eduardo Balaquit

Police say they have made a homicide arrest in connection with the nearly-four-year-long disappearance of Winnipegger Eduardo Balaquit.

A news conference about the arrest and investigation is set for 11 a.m. CBC Manitoba will live stream the briefing here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Balaquit, 59, was last seen between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on June 4, 2018, near 380 Keewatin St., where he was supposed to be doing his regular janitorial work.

His van was found nearby the next day, with the passenger window smashed in, a cellphone on the seat and personal belongings inside.

Just four months after Balaquit went missing, police said he was "very likely" a victim of a homicide.

A number of searches were organized to look for evidence of Balaquit's disappearance, and in 2020 the path led into the Interlake region. That year, police announced that a blue Ford Escape was seen in the area of Balaquit's workplace the night of his disappearance.

It later travelled to the Arborg area, where police, Balaquit's family and friends and strangers searched extensively but without success.

Police urged people living in rural areas between Winnipeg and Arborg to be aware of any unusual items they might find.