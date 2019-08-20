Fundraiser for people with disabilities shuts down Winnipeg's Edmonton Street
A portion of Edmonton Street will be temporarily closed Tuesday while Winnipeggers rappel down the Manitoba Hydro building as part of a Drop Zone fundraiser for the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities.
A portion of Edmonton Street will temporarily shut down as Winnipeggers dressed up as superheros rappel down the exterior of the Manitoba Hydro building like Spiderman on Tuesday to raise money for Manitobans with disabilities.
Edmonton Street will be temporarily closed to traffic between Graham Avenue and Portage Avenue from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday during the fundraiser in support of the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities, the city said in a press release.
Pedestrians can continue to travel in the area around 360 Portage Ave. Motorists will need to find alternate routes, the city said.
Fundraiser participants must have raised a minimum of $1,500 for individuals — or more for teams — before conquering their fears of heights.
