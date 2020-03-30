Edmonton man charged with child abduction, luring in case of missing 14-year-old girl
Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man from Alberta with child abduction after he allegedly convinced a teen girl from Winnipeg to run away from her home.
27-year-old had been talking to 14-year-old online for months, police say
The 14-year-old girl was reported missing in December 2019. The girl left a note saying she'd run away, a police news release says.
The girl had been communicating with a 27-year-old man from Alberta since April 2019, Winnipeg Police Service counter-exploitation unit officers said.
Edmonton police found the missing girl and she was returned home one day after she was reported missing.
The 27-year-old man turned himself in to police on March 27 and was detained in custody.
He now faces luring and abduction charges.