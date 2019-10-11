Manitoba premier wants more details on edibles, says packaging must protect kids
Sales of edible products such as brownies will be allowed in December
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says more details are needed about the federal government's rules on packaging of cannabis edibles.
Pallister says talks with Ottawa are ongoing, but he wants to ensure people — especially children — are protected from inadvertently ingesting cannabis in food items.
Recreational cannabis was legalized last year, but sales of edible products such as brownies are being allowed in December.
Health Canada has said edibles must not be "reasonably considered to be appealing to a young person," but has not specified which colours, flavours or shapes will be permitted.
The Quebec government has decided on more stringent rules that would ban the sale of cannabis candies, confections and desserts, including chocolate.
Pallister says he'd like more details from the federal government before edibles hit shelves at the end of the year.
