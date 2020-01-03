Mounting toll of vandalism eating into non-profit gallery's operations budget

A broken window is breaking some hearts at the Edge Gallery and Urban Art Centre as they figure out how to pay for more damage to their Main Street art space.

Elise Nadeau, the centre's director, says someone threw a rock through the gallery's window on Christmas Day. She said she was coming back from serving at a Christmas dinner at the Red Road Lodge when she noticed the damage.

"It's disheartening … to come back from serving the community and just having this Christmas spirit, just to come there and see this rock thrown through the window again, it's just like, there's another thousand dollars," she said.

The Edge Gallery and Urban Art Centre runs a gallery space and ceramic studio at 611 Main Street, between Logan Avenue and Alexander Avenue.

Nadeau said this happened four times in 2019, and three times the year before.

Someone gave the Edge Gallery and Urban Art Centre on Main Street a smashed window for Christmas. The not-for-profit is now fundraising to help replace it. (Walther Bernal/CBC )

The costs are really starting to strain the small, not-for-profit arts organization's budget, as they can't insure their windows, she said. They've ended up having to pay for the damage using money raised for their programming and operations, she said.

"For a little company, not-for-profit like us, that money could be so much better spent paying a student, paying artists to do exhibitions," she said.

"We need air conditioning, we need to fix things. It's just frustrating."

To help cover this latest damage the gallery has started a Go Fund Me campaign. As of Thursday evening, it had raised $700.