Man wanted in connection with shooting on Ebb and Flow First Nation considered armed and dangerous: RCMP

A man wanted in connection with a shooting on the weekend is considered armed, dangerous and may be in western Manitoba, police say.

Trystan McAuley of Ebb and Flow First Nation faces charges for nine offences, including aggravated assaulted, assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent and pointing a firearm, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

RCMP allege McAuley, 24, shot a 34-year-old man midday Sunday on Ebb and Flow, about 150 kilometres north of Brandon. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

McAuley may now be in the areas of O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation or Brandon, RCMP said.

He is six feet tall, weighs about 275 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the news release.

RCMP are asking the public to report possible sightings of McAuley to the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment at 204-447-3082. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

McAuley is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, RCMP said.

