Skip to Main Content
Woman struck and killed by vehicle on Ebb and Flow First Nation
New

Woman struck and killed by vehicle on Ebb and Flow First Nation

A 19-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car on Manitoba's Ebb and Flow First Nation.
CBC News ·
RCMP are still investigating a fatal crash between a car and pedestrian but do not believe alcohol was a factor. (CBC News)

A 19-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car on Manitoba's Ebb and Flow First Nation.

RCMP said the woman was walking across Highway 278 just before midnight Wednesday when she was struck by a northbound car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old driver of the car was not hurt.

Police are still investigating what happened but do not believe alcohol was a factor.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us