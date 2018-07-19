New
Woman struck and killed by vehicle on Ebb and Flow First Nation
A 19-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car on Manitoba's Ebb and Flow First Nation.
RCMP said the woman was walking across Highway 278 just before midnight Wednesday when she was struck by a northbound car.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 52-year-old driver of the car was not hurt.
Police are still investigating what happened but do not believe alcohol was a factor.