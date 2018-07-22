Eastern Manitoba canoe routes closed due to wildfire threat

Canoe routes in two provincial parks near the Ontario border have been closed until further notice due to a fire threat.

The Bird River-Elbow Lake Canoe Route and 19 designated water route campsites in Nopiming Provincial Park are closed, the Manitoba government said in a news release Sunday.

The government has also closed Bloodvein River recreational canoeing and the access corridor area in Atikaki Provincial Park until further notice due to the threat of fire.

Manitoba Sustainable Development says a wildfire burning in the Gammon River area, about 200 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, poses a potential risk to backcountry canoers and anyone accessing the Bloodvein River Corridor in Atikaki Provincial Park from the Ontario Border to Kautunigan Lake.

A provincial map shows the boundaries of the fire near Gammon River. It started with a lightning strike July 14 and has grown to 22,000 hectares. (gov.mb.ca)

A wildfire in Ontario just east of Nopiming Provincial Park poses a potential risk to backcountry access east of Bird Lake, according to the province.

Air quality warning

Environment Canada has out put an air quality statement for communities in the area as a result of smoke from the fires.

The statement is in effect for Berens River, Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids and Atikaki Provincial Park.

Environment Canada recommends those in the area stay indoors, turn off air-conditioners that may draw smoke indoors and avoid strenuous physical activity.

Those at higher risk due to the smoke include young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with heart or lung conditions, according to the national weather service.

Environment Canada says showers expected later in the day Sunday should diminish the extent of the smoke by Sunday evening.

More from CBC Manitoba:

